Kangana Ranaut is at it again. The actress, who has been banned from Twitter, recently took to her Instagram stories to comment on Taapsee Pannu’s statement calling her irrelevant. From stating that Taapsee used to beg producers for her rejected films to her needing to show people their place, read on to know everything the Queen actress had to say.

For the unversed, during a recent conversation with a leading daily, Taapsee was asked if she missed Ms Ranaut as she is not on Twitter. To this, the Haseen Dilruba actress said no while adding that “she’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life.” And below is Kangana’s response to it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote that once upon a to Taapsee Pannu used to ‘beg’ producers to cast her in films Kangana rejected. She wrote, “She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi… aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (She calls producers and begs them to give her any films I turned down, and look at her today. She was once proud to be called the Kangana for poor producers and today, she calls me irrelevant. Haha, people and their strange nature).” She concluded it by writing, “anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name.”

In her following story, Kangana Ranaut said she doesn’t mind B-grade actresses using her name to further their careers. She wrote, “I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers ….Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji, Waheeda ji and Sridevi ji. Magar doosre ke sar pe paon rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukat dikhana zaroori hai (The ones who try to climb higher by pulling others down need to be shown their place).” She signed off by saying, “Good morning to all.”

What do you think of these words by Kangana Ranaut?

