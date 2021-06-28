Taapsee Pannu is currently grabbing all eyeballs for her film Haseen Dilruba that also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. With whatever we have seen in the trailer, one can make out that there are going to be quite a few intimate scenes between the actress and both the actors. In one of the interviews, the Mission Mangal actress revealed that both the actors were scared of filming intimate scenes with her.

Taapsee herself was wondering that was it her image or there was some other problem that put Vikrant and Harshwardhan in a spot where they were scared to shoot for the intimate scenes. Keep reading further to know more about this scoop.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu spoke about Harshwardshan Rane and Vikrant Massey, in an interview and said, “I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared. They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she’ll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don’t know, the image I have or what the problem was… But I used to go to Vinil and complain…”

Asked if she informs her real-life partner about such scenes in advance, Taapsee Pannu said, “No, I don’t tell my partner about my intimate scenes. It’s my professional life, and I keep it far, far away from my personal life. I don’t expect him to take permissions from me in his professional life, so he should expect the same thing from me.”

Vikrant Massey agreed. He said that ‘sometimes’ his partner might read the script and be aware that such scenes exist, but he doesn’t actively inform her about this in advance. Harshvardhan said that ‘given the kinds of scripts’ that he’s offered, it’s quite common for him to be required to do such scenes.

Haseen Dilruba marks Vikrant Massey’s fourth Netflix release in a row, following Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Taapsee Pannu has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.

