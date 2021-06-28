Rakhi Sawant has always been vocal about how and what she feels. She never shies away from expressing her views, and fans love her for being so real. In a recent interview, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed that she does not believe in wearing branded clothes because she believes in doing what makes her happy and comfortable. Well, she also revealed that Salman Khan wants to adopt her.

Yes! You heard that right. Fans love Rakhi for this, and recently one of them praised her for being genuine. Obviously, this did not go unnoticed by the actress, and she spoke about all the love she gets. Keep reading further to know more.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakhi Sawant reacted to a fan’s comment praising her for being genuine. She said, “How long can a person keep up appearances? How long can one sustain a lie? That’s why I’ve never pretended to be someone I’m not. Accept me for who I am. Salman Khan adopted me, Bigg Boss adopted me, fans adopted me, God adopted me… For who I am.”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “Guys, I can’t change myself. People pretend to belong to high society; they follow each other blindly. If someone wears a certain kind of outfit, others will follow. I don’t know why. Make your own style, whatever suits you. Don’t follow heroines. I don’t wear branded costumes; I do what feels right in my heart.”

Ever since Rakhi appeared in Bigg Boss 14, she has shot back to fame. She finished as one of the finalists but chose to walk away after receiving a payout of ₹14 lakh. She said that she needed the money to pay for her mother’s cancer treatment.

Rakhi Sawant has always been entertaining all of us with her funny videos on Instagram, and we cannot get enough of her.

