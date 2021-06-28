Indian Idol 12 has been on the receiving end of backlash for a while now. It all began with the Kishore Kumar special episode. His son Amit Kumar slammed the makers for poor performances. Ever since, sob stories, unfair eliminations are amongst the other reasons why the show is being slammed. The latest one to be trolled is contestant Shanmukhapriya.

This isn’t the first time that Shanmukhapriya has faced the wrath of netizens. Previously too, the aspiring singer has been a target of trolls and she has expressed how it has been difficult for her. But it seems a section has truly built a disliking for her style of renditions.

In the latest Indian Idol 12 episode, Shanmukhapriya crooned Helen’s iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu and gave it her own signature twist. As usual, fans of the actress along with other viewers did not enjoy it and slammed the contestant for ‘spoiling it.’

Just not that, many viewers expressed their disappointment on Twitter and demanded that Shanmukhapriya should be removed from the race of Indian Idol 12.

A user tweeted, “Every time singing is going down…audiance aren’t tolerate any more…but how is @indian_idol12 is tolerating #ShanmukhaPriya.”

Every time singing is going down…audiance aren't tolerate any more…but how is @indian_idol12 is tolerating #ShanmukhaPriya — BHARAT TRIVEDI (@trivedibb) June 27, 2021

Another wrote, “when the chances of #ShanmukhaPriya getting eliminated is strong they postpone elimination. #Nachiket #anjaligaikwad and #SawaiBhatt elimination is unfair. bias show with fake drama….. #IndianIdol2021.”

when the chances of #ShanmukhaPriya getting eliminated is strong they postpone elimination.#Nachiket #anjaligaikwad and #SawaiBhatt elimination is unfair. bias show with fake drama….. #IndianIdol2021 — 💎Nisha kamble💎 (@NISHAKAMBLE97) June 27, 2021

A netizen tweeted, “#ShanmukhaPriya Please it is an Insult for singing and you are spoiling the name of legends. Stop yelling and screaming. You have nil knowledge of singing. Please respect singers and Talent dont Spoil the show and Stop over reacting.”

#ShanmukhaPriya Please it is an Insult for singing and you are spoiling the name of legends. Stop yelling and screaming. You have nil knowledge of singing. Please respect singers and Talent dont Spoil the show and Stop over reacting. — PRAKASH.T (@prakash_twr) June 27, 2021

Another wrote, “#IndianIdol2021 I don’t know what makers are willing to do But I think everyone are better and versatile then #ShanmukhaPriya plz stop spoiling our fav songs plz Folded hands .she is good in yodelling but you need to be careful by not overusing it in every song .”

#IndianIdol2021 I don't know what makers are willing to do

But I think everyone are better and versatile then #ShanmukhaPriya plz stop spoiling our fav songs plz 🙏 .she is good in yodelling but you need to be careful by not overusing it in every song . — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) June 27, 2021

We’re sure that it must be difficult for the Indian Idol 12 contestant to deal with the criticism but we hope Shanmukhapriya comes out stronger than ever!

