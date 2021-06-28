KRK is refusing to let the controversies die down. Time and again, he has his opinion on people related to Salman Khan. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda or Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora – he has literally dragged everyone possible! Other times, it is his digs on Mika Singh that create a lot of noise. This time is no different except for the fact that he’s stooped down to another level.

It is very well known that Kamaal R Khan calls Mika ‘suwar.’ It happened after the Bollywood playback singer released the song KRK Kutta as a diss. There social media war continues time and again, but this time Khan has shamed the LGBTQ community with his cheap remarks.

KRK called out Mika Singh for allegedly threatening him. He claims that the singer calls him every second day and gives him threats to his children. But things turned upside down when he brought terms like manliness and gay only to shame them.

KRK wrote, “Mika Suwar Singer is calling me every 2nd day and threatening me about my children. Means he is a real gay. Because Mard Toh Aise Behave Nahi Karte! Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Mard Ki Tarah Ladne Ki, Toh Bathroom Mai Chup Jaa! Jaise Tu Hamesha Karta Hai. Ye Hi Teri Aukaat Hai Namard!”

Mika Suwar Singer is calling me every 2nd day and threatening me about my children. Means he is a real gay. Because Mard Toh Aise Behave Nahi Karte! Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Mard Ki Tarah Ladne Ki, Toh Bathroom Mai Chup Jaa! Jaise Tu Hamesha Karta Hai. Ye Hi Teri Aukaat Hai Namard! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 27, 2021

Well, it won’t be a shocker if he receives yet another legal case from the community.

Previously, Kamaal R Khan had said that his children don’t watch Bollywood films and know nothing about his reviews.

“My children don’t speak Hindi neither watch Hindi films. They are not fan of Bollywood, so don’t follow Bollywood news also. Therefore they don’t know about my reviews, my news and my activities in the Bollywood,” he tweeted.

