Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, recently landed in legal trouble with Salman Khan after the latter filed a defamation suit on the latter. Now he has made some predictions about Kangana Ranaut’s next film, which is based on late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Deshdrohi actor, who is a self-proclaimed film critic, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote that Emergency will be a flop like Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar. He tweeted, “Director #MadhurBhandarkar made film #InduSarkar on #IndiraGandhi and emergency, Aur Kutta Bhi Dekhne Nahi Gaya (Not even a dog watched it)! Now Deedi #KanganaRanaut is making a film on the same subject. Means she wants to make 12th flop in the row. Her last 11 films are super flop.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Director #MadhurBhandarkar made film #InduSarkar on #IndiraGandhi and emergency, Aur Kutta Bhi Dekhne Nahi Gaya! Now Deedi #KanganaRanaut is making film on the same subject. Means she wants to make 12th flop in the row. Her last 11 films are super flop! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 27, 2021

Kangana Ranaut has starred in 10 films since Queen, which raked in 61 crores at the box office. Her film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was released in 2015, minted 153 crores. The film is considered to be Kangana’s biggest hit yet.

Kangana last week made an announcement that she will be directing her film ‘Emergency’. Having banned from Twitter, the actress took to Koo app and wrote, “Pleased to wear Director’s hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high this is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira.”

Previously, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her decision to direct the film in a conversation with Pinkvilla. She said, “Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi’s story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen.”

