Shah Rukh Khan is in full throttle when it comes to locking final scripts for his upcoming projects. After Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, the actor is all set to move on to Atlee’s next. It’s learned that the script is locked and the shooting schedule too has been decided.

Shah Rukh right now has Raj & DK and Rajkumar Hirani’s scripts in hands, but the final draft still isn’t locked. Atlee, who pitched the film in 2019, has a final script ready and the duo doesn’t want to waste any time to begin it quickly. If all goes well, the film will go on floors by December. It will mark the Bollywood debut of the South filmmaker.

A report in Mid Day states, “When Atlee first approached the superstar, he had the plot and a few powerful sequences in mind. Now, the complete script is ready. In March, he flew down to Mumbai to give the final narration to Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat. The actor loved it so much that he immediately agreed. The stylized action drama will be jointly backed by Shah Rukh and his good friend Karan Johar. For now, the movie remains untitled.”

“The film was supposed to originally roll from August 2021, but the second wave disrupted the plan. Shah Rukh is expected to wrap up Pathan by September. He, along with Atlee and Karan, will make a formal announcement regarding this film before October, paving the way for its December shoot. SRK plays an Indian intelligence agency officer, and a lawbreaker, with the story tracing the conflict that arises when the two characters’ paths cross. He will sport two distinct looks in the movie,” the reports adds further.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a double role in the film. It will see Nayanthara as a female lead.

