Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Friday shared a throwback video from the shoot of his last film “Angrezi Medium”, where she is seen playing cards while Irrfan is busy listening to the number “Ude jab jab zulfen teri”.

Alongside the clip, Sutapa penned a note for her husband: “Three years ago with Irrfan’s team in London shooting. He wasn’t well this particular day but who can tell.”

She added: “hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van. I crave for your indulgences Irrfan #shootingwaits #AngreziMedium #wivesenjoying #imissyou,” she wrote as the caption.”

Sutapa and Irrfan got married in 1995. The two have sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He died in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020.

Previously, Babil Khan, son of late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, wishes his father, whom he fondly calls Baba, was around to witness the debutant working hard.

Babil posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, Babil is seen posing alongside his father.

“I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness,” Babil wrote as caption.

Babil seems to talk about his debut project “Qala”, which also stars Triptii Dimri, known for her role in the web-series “Bulbbul”. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule.

Irrfan lost his life to neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020.

