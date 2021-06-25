Arshi Khan rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 11. She was termed as the ultimate entertainer and was even the most searched on Google during her stay in the house. Fans were elated when she returned back to BB14 last year. But what’s grabbing all the eyeballs is her upcoming swayamvar show. Read on for all the details!

We have previously seen a lot of Television stars conduct their swayamvar on National television. Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra are amongst those celebrities. One thing mutual between them all is the fact that none of their matches actually happened to be their real-life partners.

It will be interesting to see if Arshi Khan can break this record. While that is something to be seen, what’s more, interesting is the whopping sum she’s charging for the show. As per recent reports doing the rounds, the former Bigg Boss contestant will be taking home a whopping 7 crores for the stint.

Yes, you heard that right! That’s literally an amount even most actors don’t earn after being part of great Bollywood movies. Arshi Khan is truly in luck!

A source close to SpotboyE has revealed the same as, “Arshi is popular for her mood swings and straightforward behaviour. Makers are keen to bring her for the show, as she will take the project to new heights with her aura. People have loved her in BB. Now, she is being paid 7cr for doing the Swayamvar show”

Married or married Arshi Khan, it is Colors which is up for major TRPs! And we’re more than excited to see how it goes.

