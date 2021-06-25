Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have been making a lot of headlines lately. A while ago, reports of Sharma cheating on Benafsha was doing the rounds on social media and clarifying the same in a recent interview, the actor opened up and revealed that they haven’t broken up with each other. Read to know the scoop below.

Priyank and Benafsha’s brewing romance during Bigg Boss 11 was the talk of the town. That along with certain incidents behind the curtains is also what led to the actor’s breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal.

In a recent conversation, Siddharth Kannan asked Priyank Sharma about the cheating rumours and if he has broken up with girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla, and replying to the host, the actor said, “Things have been fine. Every couple has their ups and downs, I believe. That’s a part of the entire relationship. If you are holding yourself very strongly, I believe you can surpass from anything you feel like. Woh tumhare upar hai, kitna effort daal rahe ho (It depends on how much effort you put in).”

Priyank Sharma then revealed that a lot of reporters were trying to get in touch with him regarding Benafsha and the cheating rumours and said, “But till the time that I am not wanting to announce or maybe not wanting to tell, why to just cook up any kind of story for no reason? So that’s why me and Ben stopped posting our pictures also. Nazar thodi si lagne lag gayi thi. Humne rok diya (Our relationship was attracting the evil eye, we stopped it).”

And although Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla started developing feelings for each other inside Bigg Boss 11, it was much later that the two actually started dating. Last year, in an interview with a leading daily, the actor said, “We developed feelings for each other, but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love.”

What are your thoughts on Priyank’s revelation regarding his relationship with Benafsha? Tell us in the comments below.

