Amid the reports of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s off-screen feud, Anupamaa maintained its momentum in last week’s TV ratings. In fact, it performed way better than its previous weeks. Speaking of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has surpassed Indian Idol 12. TMKOC stays strong in the rating chart.

TV ratings for week 24 of 2021 are out and once again it’s Anupamaa ruling the charts. Let’s have a look at the top 5 shows:

Anupamaa

The show starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, seems to be barely affected by off-screen negativity. In fact, it has surpassed its 3.6 million impressions and recorded 3.7 million during the last week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, the show is managing to keep the audience hooked with quintessential masala elements. It’s at 2nd with 3 million impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

TMKOC is back in the top 3 yet again. The new storyline of Rang Tarang resort is drawing a good chunk of viewers. It’s at 3rd with 2.8 million impressions.

Imlie

It’s one of the most loved Indian TV shows in both urban and rural parts. It’s highly consistent in TV ratings and grabbed the 4th spot in last week’s chart. It recorded 2.7 million impressions.

Indian Idol 12 & Super Dancer Chapter 4

Both are reality shows and both are in a tie for the 5th position. Indian Idol has definitely witnessed a downfall due to controversies surrounding it but still managed to record 2.4 million impressions. Super Dancer Chapter 4 too recorded the same number for the last week.

Let’s see who tops the chart in week 25 of 2021.

