Priyank Sharma’s popularity skyrocketed when he appeared in Bigg Boss 11. His friendship with Hina Khan and brewing romance rumours with Benafsha Soonawalla. When Priyank entered the house he was already in a relationship with Divya Agarwal and she expressed her displeasure on his friendship with Benafsha. Read to know the scoop below.

Priyank and Benafsha are currently in a relationship and have been dating for quite some time.

During one of the unseen footage shared by Voot back in the day, where Priyanka Sharma was talking about his girlfriends with Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla, it didn’t go well with his then-girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

And later in the same week his conversation with Benafsha where the two were seen talking about developing feelings for each other, and worked as the last nail in the coffin for Divya.

In an interview with IBT, Divya Agarwal slammed boyfriend Priyank Sharma and said, “Let’s break down the conversation. Firstly, why did Benafsha say ‘Forget about it, it will be bad for both of us’. In the previous episode Hina clearly said that Priyank’s ‘Jaan’ is in USA and now suddenly Priyank and Benafsha are attracted towards each other. Secondly, Priyank said ‘I won’t have any problems outside but Benaf will.’ – I mean, Wow! Is he taking me for granted? He won’t have problems seriously?.”

Agarwal further continued and said, “I crave to listen my name or something about me from his mouth. My parents are watching this show every day and when I tried defending they gave me an example of Vikas Gupta and Hiten – how are they behaving with girls, nobody’s being touchy or cozy.”

Later Divya Agarwal shared a picture with Priyank Sharma on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption that read, “My Instagram posts are to revive the feeling and the time I spent with him. But the Priyank I fell in love with was different and I am glad he chose Bigg Boss, I saw his true colors. Priyank is a nice guy and a lovely person to be with but I cannot adjust with such a person anymore. I cannot see myself getting hurt anymore. After today’s episode, I am fed up. I am a little orthodox but this is not fair. I feel cheated and I would like to end this right now.”

What are your thoughts on Priyank Sharma developing feelings for Benafsha Soonawalla despite being in a relationship with Divya Agarwal? Tell us in the comments below.

