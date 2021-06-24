Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting recently wrapped up. We saw Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla and other contestants return to Mumbai on Tuesday. The show is yet to premiere and is scheduled to hit the television screens next month. But Rakhi Sawant has already ended up revealing the name of the winner! Read on for details.

Advertisement

When you’re a part of the television industry, such scoops are quite easy to access. The KKK11 team has been trying hard to stop the spreading of rumours around eliminations and other spoiler alerts. But it seems Rakhi couldn’t stop herself from blurting out the information that she had!

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant while interacting with the media yesterday said, “Sab log aa gaye (wapis Cape Town se?) Waah! Welcome welcome everyone!” She continued to ask about the members of this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. When the paps named Arjun Bijlani, the Bigg Boss 14 challenger was quick to add, “Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na? Ha, wohi jeeta hai.”

The paparazzi then went onto name Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi Sawant to this reacted, “Wo bhi aa gaya? Wow. Acha hai sablog aa gaye hai (it’s good that everybody is back).”

see the video:

Rakhi then went onto mention that she has never gone to Cape Town and asked the media persons about how the place is!

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are happy to be back to their loved ones. Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were seen indulged in PDA at the airport. Shweta Tiwari is more than excited to be back to her little baby Reyansh and daughter Palak Tiwari.

Rumour has it that Anushka Sen has returned to India but her father is still stuck in Cape Town.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates!

Must Read: Sunil Grover: “I Am Not At All Comfortable With Myself, So I Enjoy Entering Someone Else’s Mindset”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube