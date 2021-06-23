Stepping up their campaign against the Amazon Prime web series ‘The Family Man 2’, the members of the Eelam Tamil diaspora have urged the Tamil film industry to stop showing the victims of genocide in a bad light.

The controversial hit series has come under fire from Tamil organisations for the ‘negative’ portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils.

The Australian Tamil Congress (ATC), British Tamils Forum (BTF), Irish Tamils Forum (ITF), La Maison du Tamil Eelam (MTE), Norwegian Council of Eelam Tamils (NCET), National Council of Canadian Tamils (NCCT), Solidarity Group for Peace and Justice (SGPJ-South Africa) and United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG) have collectively written a letter to the Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association, Tamil Film Producers Council, and the South Indian Artistes’ Association in this respect.