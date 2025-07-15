Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is at the forefront of anime with heart-pounding battles and stunning animation. Beyond its fierce conflicts and heartbreaking backstories, romance is a gentle element that lurks on the sidelines of all the bloodshed. The relationships between some of the characters have greatly won over fans’ hearts, even though love isn’t a major theme in this shonen anime. Demon Slayer gives us a few couples that fans can’t stop adoring, whether it’s through tender glances, past trauma, or heartbreaking farewells. Here are five of the most popular couples in Demon Slayer.

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains spoilers

1. Tanjiro Kamado and Kanao Tsuyuri

Something changed between them as soon as Tanjiro urged Kanao to make her own decisions. Due to her traumatic past, Kanao, a quiet and reserved girl, had been emotionally withdrawn. But Tanjiro broke through her shell with his gentle demeanor and unflinching resolve.

Throughout the arcs, their bond grew stronger as Kanao demonstrated genuine concern and care for him. Kanao puts everything on the line, including her eyesight, to save Tanjiro after he almost dies and turns into a demon. They became one of the series’ most enduring couples just from that scene. They eventually get married and start a family at the end, providing fans with the happy ending they had hoped for.

2. Kagaya and Amane Ubuyashiki

Kagaya, the wise and gentle leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, shared a quiet but deeply loving relationship with his wife, Amane. Their relationship, which had begun as an arranged marriage, developed into true love.

As Kagaya’s health deteriorated, Amane provided him with unwavering devotion. She decides to die with him in a final attempt to stop Muzan, which is one of the most tragic scenes in the series. Their serene, grown-up, and devoted love is evidence that romance doesn’t always require extravagant displays to be effective.

3. Giyu Tomioka and Shinobu Kocho

They bicker like opposites, but that’s exactly what makes Giyu and Shinobu such a fan-favorite ship. The ideal dynamic is produced by Giyu’s serious manner and Shinobu’s teasing. Their mutual respect was evident from their quiet understanding during missions and their shared values. They have enough chemistry to support a ton of fan theories (and fanfics), even though their relationship never develops into a romantic one on screen.

4. Iguro Obanai and Mitsuri Kanroji

The love story of Obanai and Mitsuri is one of a kind. The Serpent Hashira, who carried a rude external persona, couldn’t help but draw into the Love Hashira. Traumatized by his tragic past, Obanai found comfort in Mitsuri’s vibrant and dynamic presence. Even though he never expressed his love openly, there were multiple instances across the story that made it obvious that Obanai genuinely loved Mitsuri. She brought some color to his otherwise dreary surroundings. They are the type of couple that evokes strong emotions in others.

Mitsuri loved him too, but she didn’t realize she was special to him until it was almost too late. In a moment of total heartbreak, they confessed their love for one another as they lay dying together in the final battle. It’s the type of romance that lingers in your memory and forces tears from your eyes.

There's nothing could make me happier today than seeing OBANAI IGURO giving MITSURI KANROJI a pair of socks Average man : giving their lover a fancy ring and said "dont lose it" Meanwhile

5. Zenitsu Agatsuma and Nezuko Kamado

At first, Zenitsu’s fixation on Nezuko was amusing and comical. Over time, however, it became evident that his feelings were genuine. He believed Nezuko was someone worth protecting despite her demon status, and she subtly grew to appreciate him.

When Nezuko recovered her humanity, memories of Zenitsu’s generosity came flooding back. In the manga, the two marry and have a family, demonstrating the enduring nature of their odd but endearing romance.

Demon Slayer has provided viewers with some incredibly heartwarming love stories that seem well-deserved amidst the chaos of its universe. These couples serve as a reminder that love can blossom even in the most difficult circumstances. Fans are eager to see how the final arcs play out and which cherished relationships will shine one last time in the upcoming Infinity Castle film.

