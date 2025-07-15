The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Tate, Holly, and Ari preparing for a lake trip. Gabi vented to Javi while Sarah and Xander clashed over their daughter Victoria, letting their egos ruin things for them once again. Sophia wrote a mysterious letter while Doug faced a dilemma.

The drama and danger are about to take center stage, and avid watchers of the soap opera are going to witness some major scenes. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 15, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 15, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Holly and Ari being in danger. The lake trip was a moment of joy and excitement for them, which quickly turned into a nightmare. A masked man held them both at gunpoint and kidnapped the two. Doug has to act now to ensure his actions don’t jeopardize their lives.

On the other hand, Tate questions Doug about Holly’s whereabouts. He was supposed to meet the two girls and then embark on their lake trip, but Holly and Ari are nowhere to be seen. He is worried and goes over to Doug to ask the burning questions. Will Tate be able to get answers from him?

Will Doug confirm that the girls have been kidnapped and it’s all because of him? Tate is bound to grow worried for the safety of his girlfriend, Holly. How will he deal with this new situation? Meanwhile, Kristen and Gwen catch up.

Ever since she came back home, Gwen has been reuniting with people, be it Leo and Xander or Kristen this time around. How exactly will this catch-up session go? Will it unravel more secrets? Elsewhere, EJ has a suggestion for Belle. Is this related to his own shooting case, which is set for the court?

After all, his son Johnny has been alleged to be the prime suspect, and the trial will decide his fate. EJ is doing everything he can to ensure his son is protected. Will Belle take up his suggestion or refuse to let him influence her? Johnny is Belle’s nephew, and she wants him safe just as much.

Speaking of Johnny, he and Chanel continue to support each other. They are going through a tough time but are actively supporting one another and their marriage through this phase. Will their love be able to steer them?

