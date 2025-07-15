Real estate is a booming industry and reality series based on it are a huge success. Selling Sunset is one of the most popular real estate reality show franchises. Its success also led to several spinoffs including Selling The OC or Selling The City or even Selling Tampa. Now, there are some updates.

Be it the addition of Sofia Vergara’s sister Sandra in Selling Sunset or three new cast announcements of Selling The OC, there’s excitement galore. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the reality franchise and here’s everything we know about the new cast addition and how exactly this will shake things up.

Sofia Vergara’s Sister Sandra Vergara Joins Selling Sunset 9

Season 9 of Selling Sunset is adding Sandra Vergara to the cats list. She will be joining the rest of the cast which includes Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alaina Gold, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald as well as Brett Oppenheim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Vergara (@sandravergara)

“The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game,” Sandra told Tudum. She teased, “Season 9 definitely brings some unexpected twists. There are some jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming,” referring to what the fans can expect.

“I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked,” Sandra explained and mentioned that she has seen the show and loved how dynamic the women are. Season 9 promises new feuds and lots of pressure into the hit Los Angeles real estate market.

“Some might not have what it takes to keep their seat at the brokerage. As the landscape in Los Angeles quickly changes, everyone will have to adapt to a new reality,” per the official synopsis of Selling Sunset season 9.

Selling The OC Season 4: Three New Cast Additions

As for Selling The OC, new addition Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi will be joining returning cast members Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall. As the name suggests, it’s based in Orange County.

The new faces will be joining season 4 and proving themselves in the world of Orange County real estate. Adam DiVello, the creator of the series told Tudum, “A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since season 3, so it’s exciting to get back” and how all three of the newbies are crushing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee Ricciardi (@kayleericciardi)

