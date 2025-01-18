Season three of The Traitors has received a positive response for its unique concept, interesting cast, and shocking evictions. The viewership is also blockbuster, as the reality series registers 499 million viewing minutes and becomes not just the top unscripted show in the United States but also registers the best premiere week for any Peacock non-fiction show yet.

Meanwhile, the cast members already have drama brewing between them. From Bob, The Queen, being slammed for evicting contestants of The Real Housewives to Chrishell Stause calling Tom Sandoval ridiculous. Here’s what we know

The Traitors Season 3: Chrishell Stause Slams Tom Sandoval

During an episode of The Traitors, season three, Sandoval named Chrishell a traitor. The two had an argument in which he accused her of not being one of the faithful contestants, and she hit him back with the accusation that he was only taking her name because she was quite close to Ariana Madix.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

For the unversed, Tom cheated on Ariana with Rachel Leviss. After the whole scandal was showcased on Vanderpump Rules, he was bashed and berated by the entire Internet for his adultery. Chrishell told US Weekly, “I thought it was ridiculous,” referring to his decision to take her name.

“I just felt like of all the people and all the minds at this table, do we really think Sandoval solved the puzzle in 0.5 seconds of leaving the room? No,” she quipped about the disgraced personality. The reality star added that his ridiculous gameplay and move eventually worked in her favor.

“I felt like he was so loud and so wrong,” she said, pointing out that it really felt like whoever he says the traitor is will definitely not turn out to be one. “So I think it helped in my case, to be honest,” she accepted. Chrishell stated that Tom was terrible at playing during the whole game show. “There was no other reason for him saying my name,” she further continued.

The 43-year-old mentioned that Tom said he was just playing the game, but that was not how she saw his behavior. “It felt personal, and you probably can’t change your mind at this point,” she stated. The actress also shared her strategy of making friends, laying low, and not being featured too much on the show in the first few days to stay away from everyone’s radar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

The Traitors Season 3: Chrishell Stause On Her Strategy

Chrishell divulged, “My name was being brought up at the very first round table. I went in with the best of intentions and had to throw that game plan away,” and added that she had to change her plan, defend herself, and gain the confidence of others. She also didn’t want to do a brilliant job.

She stated that doing everything too well could also put a contestant up for murder, and she didn’t want that. “I knew I had to get a shield, and then I had to defend myself at the roundtable,” the real estate agent concluded.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 4: Will Phoebe Dynevor Return To Regency Drama As Daphne? Actress Reveals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News