Season 4 of Bridgerton is currently filming its second block of episodes, and fans are excited for their favorite regency drama series to return. While most of the cast has returned for the upcoming edition, viewers wonder if Phoebe Dynevor will be back after last seeing her in season 2.

For the unversed, Phoebe plays Daphne Bridgerton, the fourth child and the eldest daughter of the beloved Bridgerton family. Her love story with Simon Bassett, portrayed by Rege Jean Page, was the first season’s focus. Here’s what the actress revealed about her status on Bridgerton.

So apparently they haven’t even bothered to invite Phoebe Dynevor back to Bridgerton, so rude. pic.twitter.com/3MifYf8Bsd — Lady – Benophie and Kanthony enthusiast (@YouAllmerth) January 16, 2025

Will Phoebe Dynevor Return To Bridgerton Season 4?

During a conversation with The Direct, Phoebe was asked if she would be featured in the fourth season of Bridgerton. She replied, “They’ve not called me yet. And I think they’re shooting Season 4 right now. So, I’m still waiting for that call.” Her co-star Rege showed no interest in coming back after Daphne and Simon’s story was showcased in the debut season.

Meanwhile, Phoebe has been open about wanting to continue participating in the show. Fans also want to see her back again, especially since she is a Bridgerton, and the series continues to revolve around the other siblings of the Bridgerton family. The first season focused on Daphne’s love story, and season 2 was about Anthony Bridgerton’s story with Kate Sharma.

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony, and Simone Ashley portrays Kate. The duo then returned for the third season, which showcased Colin Bridgerton’s story with Penelope Featherington. But Phoebe did not return after season two and, per her response, might not be a part of the fourth.

Season four is about Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek. Luke Newton, who plays Colin, and Nicola Coughlan, who essays the role of Penelope, are also back for season four after their third season. Simone and Jonathan have also been confirmed to be a part of the coming edition.

Luke Thompson will lead the fourth season as Benedict, with Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. With Kate-Anthony and Penelope-Colin returning after their respective seasons, only Daphne-Simon have not returned to the series as a couple. Phoebe was featured in the second season but individually, as Rege refused to be back on the show like Simon.

I was really hoping to see Phoebe in season four, but at this point I don’t think we will ever see her in Bridgerton again. It’s such a waste because Phoebe would be happy to come back if she was asked. Don’t they realize Daphne’s prolonged absence doesn’t make sense ? 🙄 https://t.co/99RM2o0vY3 — 0livia ♡ (@OliviaLoveCena) January 17, 2025

Fans React To Phoebe Dynevor Not Being Approached

Meanwhile, fans were unhappy after Phoebe’s response and slammed the writers and producers. One user said, “They haven’t even bothered to invite Phoebe Dynevor back to Bridgerton, so rude.” Another felt “Proof to me that Shondaland does not care for the Bridgerton family.”

A third wrote, “I was really hoping to see Phoebe in season four, but at this point I don’t think we will ever see her in Bridgerton again. It’s such a waste because Phoebe would be happy to come back if she was asked.”

