The current season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has offered a lot of entertainment and exciting content to the reality show’s fans. The fifth season saw a dramatic end, with the finale featuring a range of questions, allegations, and rumors floating around all the cast members.

The final cast dinner saw the housewives vent and fight it out to find a way past the season’s drama. For the unversed, the edition featured Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby, and the new addition Bronwyn Newport. Britani Bateman was a part of the show in the friends capacity and here’s how things concluded.

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City 5: Finale Cards Of Cast Members After Season Wrap

The season ended with many explosive reveals, leaving the women in a different place than they were when the ongoing season first started. The housewives’ finale cards reveal how things switched up for them, and here’s a brief look at it. Angie Katsanevas is no longer tied up to her phone and has taken out much more free time with her dear father.

This has also given her daughter Elektra free reign to roam around. On the work and career front, Angie’s salons are booked, busy, and doing better than ever. Lisa Barlow has been traveling with her husband John and son Henry as she waits for her other son Jack to return. She also has plans to build her dream home. Meredith Marks has been busy with spirituality.

She is working on a recording device and is not interested in sharing any of her business plans with Whitney. Heather Gay has been taking a deep dive into her writing career and has recently wrapped up the tour for her second book. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is also already working on her third non-fiction book.

Mary Cosby has been dealing with a lot of emotional turmoil and is thankful to God for being there for her and her family. Being able to help her son Robert and the support he needed to recover has been nothing but a gift for her. The recovery is going well as they take it one day at a time.

She is also grateful that Jared Osmond has stopped sliding into her direct messages on Instagram. Bronwyn Newport made an impressive debut on the show, even though her relationships and friendships suffered. Her marriage with Todd is said to have grown stronger amidst the infidelity reveal. Lastly, Whitney is entirely done with bloggers, rumors, and allegations.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saw her deal with a lot of it as she stood in the midst of some of the drama. She is now trying to focus on Prism in an attempt to make it a success. She also wants to keep her husband, Justin, out of all the drama.

