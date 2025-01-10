The drama on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) has escalated to a level where yelling and accusations have entered the picture. During the season’s cast trip, all the cast members sat on a bus quarreling when Angie Katsanevas saw Britani Bateman recording the conversation.

Things moved forward quickly, and the others were shocked when they found out. They started shouting and arguing in sheer disbelief while throwing out a bunch of accusations. Later, Britani was asked by an unsettled Meredith Marks if she had planted a recording device in her room. Here’s what the former responded and what exactly happened during the recent episode.

Did Britani Bateman Place A Recording Device In Meredith Marks’ Room?

During the aftershow of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Britani responded to Meredith’s allegation. “I, well, I was thinking about it,” she started off, and then said, “No, I didn’t bug her room. It’s absolutely ridiculous. ” She laughed about the accusation and then explained herself. You guys don’t know me yet, really, that well,” she further pointed out.

“You don’t know my heart. You don’t know my intent. And I think it’s kind of a sadder commentary on the trauma that you guys went through,” she said, referring to former castmate Monica Garcia being revealed to be one of the people behind the gossip page Reality Von Tease last season. The cast was shocked and affected when they found out during an explosive finale.

The newest addition, Bronwyn Newport, thought Meredith’s allegation was hysterical. “In the history of the stupidest things I’ve ever heard in my life, this might top everything. I just can’t picture Britani Bateman hiding a listening device,” she shared her thoughts about the chaotic incident on the trip.

The Recording Drama On The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

For the unversed, when Angie spotted Britani recording on her phone, she questioned her and asked her to turn it off. Even though the latter claimed she was sending her daughter a video, the housewives did not believe it. “You need to leave, I’ve had enough of you,” Meredith said during the fight. During a confessional, Heather Gay poured out her heart about the same.

She called it the worst invasion of privacy and said, “We are deeply traumatized by friendship betrayals, and something like this brings it all to the surface.” She called the situation indefensible and felt guilty, ashamed, and embarrassed that she introduced Britani to the group. Meredith said, “I am so disgusted I had you in my home,” and Lisa Barlow also chimed in.

“I will never trust you again,” she said about the situation. Heather felt that all of them were vulnerable with each other, and it was not okay that Britani Bateman was recording them without their knowledge. Meredith even went on to ask Heather’s help to ensure that her room didn’t have any recording devices.

