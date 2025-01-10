Netflix is back with another reality show that promises glitz, glamor, and drama. WAGs to Riches features the wives and girlfriends of sportsmen and musicians as they balance “the challenges of fame and relationships with their ambition.” The official description claims that dating men in the public eye ties these women together. Here’s which women will be flaunting their lifestyles, romance, careers, and drama in the series.

WAGs To Riches: Cast Of Netflix’s Newest Reality Series

Real estate companies and NFL wives

First on the list is Sharelle Rosado, known as the queen bee. She used to be engaged to former NFL star Chad Johnson but has a career that easily overshadows her personal life. She’s the founder of Allure Realty and has worked as a military veteran and an army paratrooper. She is also a Selling Tampa alum. Maranda Johnson is the youngest woman in the WAG group.

She has an on-and-off relationship with rapper Kodak Black, and they share two children. She works at Sharelle’s real estate company and is often found in the studio trying her own hand at rapping. Ashley Wheeler is married to former Miami Dolphins player Philip Wheeler. She is the mother of two boys and is also quite a successful agent at Allure Realty.

Real estate mavericks, businesswomen, and hosts

Alexis Welch was married to basketball player Amar’e Stoudemire, but they divorced. The two have built an impressive real estate portfolio and done a lot of charity work. She is the partner of a cannabis company and a tech investor and hosts her own podcast. Porsha Berto is married to boxer Andre Berto, who is a real estate agent and a mother.

Sade Vanessa is engaged to NFL star Robbie Anderson. She runs her own swimwear company while also working as a television, podcast host, and real estate seeker. Lastonia Leviston and Rick Ross share a child and are the founders of a high-end fashion boutique named Instatique. Keeta Hill is married to the Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and is a tech entrepreneur. She is busy launching a business application and is pregnant with their child.

Marketing genius and impressive list of clients

Julz Goddard is the former fiancée of NFL player Duke Riley, and the two share a daughter. She is the founder of 1 AM Creative Agency, a marketing and entertainment company. Her client list includes names like Travis Scott and Puma. She also has a creative marketing agency, a digital radio station, a management company, and a record label. Netflix will be releasing all eight episodes of the reality series WAGs to Riches on January 22, 2025.

