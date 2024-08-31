In the Blu-ray extra “Peter Pan on the Freeway,” Tatum talks about how hard it was for him at first to jump over the car. As directed by Phil Lord, Chann is “really one of the best stunt men you’ll ever find.” “The studio was nervous about him doing the more difficult stuff.”

Tatum insisted on doing many of the stunts himself, even though the company was worried. This included the impressive 18-wheeler rooftop scene. “I played football like 10 years in my life, so I wasn’t really worried about that,” he says. “I was just worried about keeping my body together.”

Tatum was up for the physical difficulties of the movie, but Jonah Hill made his stunts more funny. “I was more creatively inspired to think of the most clumsy way to do each stunt,” Hill says. “It’s so different from anything I’ve done, and it’s fun.”

The production team hired masseuses to be on set during the physically demanding freeway scenes to make sure the players were safe. Tatum gives Hill a massage before she knows it in the extras, which adds to the funny mood of the movie.

The actors’ hard work and desire to push themselves are shown in 22 Jump Street. Tatum and Hill’s determination to do their own stunts not only made the movie seem more real, but it also added to its funny and action-packed parts.

Jonah Hill And Channing Tatum Gone Drunk On Set During The Shoot

Remember that funny part of 22 Jump Street where everyone seems a little too excited? It looks like there might be a reason for that. The Blu-ray audio for the movie says that stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum were a little tipsy while they were filming.

The two said they had a few drinks before shooting some scenes, especially the one with the crazy party. Even making fun of the fact that he was drunk might have been the reason why his character, Schmidt, was so easy for Dave Franco’s character to knock out.

There are a lot of different ways for artists to get into character, but drinking on the job is one of the most unusual. It shows how good Hill and Tatum are at comedy that they were able to give such convincing acts while they were drunk.

When you watch 22 Jump Street again, remember that the players may have been more “in character” than you thought.

