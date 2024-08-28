Will Channing Tatum Reprise Deadpool & Wolverine Gambit Role In The MCU? Character's Fate Revealed In Deleted Scene

Channing Tatum’s character’s fate in Deadpool and Wolverine has finally been revealed. The actor pleasantly surprised viewers when he made a cameo in the third Deadpool instalment as Gambit, aka Remy LeBeau, a member of the X-men.

Viewers were left wondering if the character survived after Deadpool and Wolverine escaped from the void thanks to Gambit (Tatum), Elektra (Jennifer Garner), and X-23 (Dafne Keen) keeping the antagonists at bay. A month after the film’s release, Ryan Reynolds recently shared a deleted scene that revealed Gambit’s fate.

Channing Tatum’s unwavering devotion to the Marvel character Gambit is well documented. Channing Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, spent four years developing a standalone film on Gambit for 20th Century Fox. However, the project was scrapped after Disney and Fox merged in 2019. In 2024, Gambit made it to the big screen in Deadpool and Wolverine, albeit briefly.

Shortly after the film hit theatres on July 26, 2024, Channing Tatum took to social media to thank Ryan Reynolds for making his “Deadpool & Wolverine” cameo happen. At the time, he said, “There is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than @VancityReynolds.”

Tatum continued, “I will owe him probably forever. I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya, buddy.”

Gambit’s cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine has gone over well with MCU fans, with many expressing their interest in seeing more of the character in future films. It appears fans’ wishes have come true.

A deleted scene for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ teases that Channing Tatum’s Gambit made it back to his own universe. “Marvel Sparkle Circle” pic.twitter.com/Gwt7HuFEmY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2024

Ryan Reynolds recently uploaded a deleted scene to Twitter with the caption, “*whispers* Marvel Sparkle Circle.” The 20-second clip showed Gambit pausing mid-fight at Cassandra Nova’s lair in the Void and looking up towards the camera with a knowing smile that suggested there was more to come after his eyes mirrored the portal that Cassandra drew with Doctor Strange’s ring to get them back to the real world.

In an interview with Variety, Tatum confessed that he still wants to make a standalone Gambit movie. He said “I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

While MCU has not confirmed Gambit’s return, the deleted scene suggests it’s a possibility.

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (China): Is All Set To Beat MCU Biggie GOTG Vol 3’s $80 Million+ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News