Alien: Romulus is steadily holding its charm at the Chinese box office and is all set to beat Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, aka GOTG Vol 3. It will become one of China’s top ten highest-grossing Hollywood movies post-COVID. The movie is doing well not only in North America but also in the international markets. It has been enjoying a favorable spot in China despite other releases in the theatres. Scroll below for deets.

It arrived seven years after the last installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant. The film had a solid debut weekend and managed to topple Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine from the top spot at the North American box office. China is a large market; a considerable amount comes from there, eventually contributing to a film’s global collection. The latest release has crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office, and hopefully, many more milestones are left to achieve in its run.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals Alien: Romulus is still strong at the Chinese box office. It collected $2.7 million on its second Tuesday from over 87K screenings. However, it faced a drop of 63.8% from its first Tuesday last week. The sci-fi horror flick by Fede Alvarez starring Cailee Spaeny has reached a $79.2 million cume in China.

The report revealed that Alien: Romulus is all set to beat the Marvel Studios GOTG Vol 3’s lifetime run in China. The 2023 James Gunn directorial collected $86.95 million at the Chinese box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The trade analyst’s report also predicted that the Cailee Spaeny starrer will also beat Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Free Guy’s collections to become Hollywood’s 8th highest-grossing film post-COVID in China by this weekend.

Alien: Romulus has collected $288K in pre-sales for today, its second Wednesday. Meanwhile, the movie has reached a $74.36 million cume at the US box office. It has collected $226.81 million at the worldwide box office so far and counting.

Cailee Spaeny, led Alien: Romulus, was released on August 16, 2024.

