The ensemble of Friends has been begging to get back together ever since the show’s historic 10-season run concluded in 2004. In 2021, the long-awaited nostalgic special Friends: The Reunion almost fulfilled the ideal by transporting us back to Central Perk and the cherished residences.

A new teaser has been making waves on the internet. In a moving homage to Matthew Perry’s passing in October 2023, the teaser, which was released by Screen Culture, indicates a film focused on Chandler Bing (Perry). The name of the teaser, The One with Chandler’s Funeral, alludes to a get-together in remembrance of his cherished role and performance.

But wait, there’s a catch. This trailer is a creation of fans. Scenes from the cast’s most recent projects are mixed together with snippets from their reunion in 2021. It is a whimsical, imaginary peek into the past. The closest Friends continuation since the end was Joey, which lasted from 2004 to 2006 and ended after two seasons. Though it was solo, many hoped the 2021 reunion would lead to more.

The Friends fan-made trailer reminds us of our love for the show and its characters, even though a movie isn’t coming soon. For now, we may savor the recollections and look forward to making more.

The Friends Reunited movie is completely fake

The buzz around a supposed Friends reunion movie hitting Max in 2025 is all smoke and mirrors. Contrary to the viral trailer, there’s no such project in development.

The so-called Friends Reunited trailer, making waves on YouTube, is nothing but a well-crafted fake. Screen Culture’s “concept trailer” is a mashup of clips from Scream and Wolfs, with AI-generated images of the cast. It even includes a chilling faux-Rachel Green voiceover lamenting, “I still can’t believe so many years passed. After Chandler’s passing, we only reunited at his funeral.” Cue the dramatic version of LCD Soundsystem’s “All My Friends.”

Despite its creative deception, the trailer has racked up over 635,000 views. Reactions in the comments are mixed, with some fans heartbroken by the imagined premise. One user wrote, “A Friends Reunion movie is in the making. Sad that one of them will not be in the movie.” Another said, “Nooo, I don’t think I could get through one millisecond of this, it’s a great tribute to Matty, but seriously way too sad for me.”

The trailer, while impressive, is a reminder of the enduring love for Friends and the ongoing debate about reviving the classic series. For now, it’s a nostalgic glimpse that leaves us reminiscing about the original, without new episodes in sight.

Will a Friends movie ever happen? The short answer: highly unlikely

Before Matthew Perry’s tragic passing, a big-screen continuation was already off the table. Turning the beloved sitcom into a movie would face huge challenges, from capturing the original show’s magic to meeting sky-high expectations.

Jennifer Aniston spilled the beans in 2019, saying, “Because our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us. Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.” Despite the cast’s interest, the producers never greenlit a project.

Executive producer Kevin Bright added fuel to the fire, explaining that a Friends movie with the older cast might miss the show’s youthful energy. “Imagining divorce issues and other things? None of it is appealing,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. He believes that the charm of the original show came from the characters’ youthful struggles, not their post-sitcom lives.

During the 2021 reunion, the cast gave a firm “no” to the movie idea. Lisa Kudrow summed it up: “I don’t want anyone’s happy ending unraveled.” So, it seems the gang’s storybook ending will remain untouched, leaving fans to cherish the original episodes and the memories they created.

Will the original Friends cast return for a Friends Reunion movie?

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) have called the notion “fun,” but a reunion film is unlikely. Despite their eagerness, the original gang may never reunite on TV. Fans may want Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe back together, but it’s unlikely. The cherished show’s ending appears to be unassailable for now.

Must Read: Dancing With The Stars Season 33: Who Is The First Cast Member Of The BBC Studios’ Reality Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News