The Lincoln Lawyer is one of the most popular legal dramas on Netflix. The cases taken up by Mickey Haller in his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator are often a sight to behold. The series has already aired two seasons and is now gearing up to release its third installment.

The show is based on Michael Connelly’s novel series of the same name, with the third season being adapted from the fifth book in the series, The Gods of Guilt. If you are excited about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Release Date and Number of Episodes

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is all set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 17th, 2024. Like the previous installments, the new season will feature 10 episodes. However, unlike the second season which was released in two parts, all episodes of season 3 will be available to stream at once on October 17th.

Netflix recently unveiled the official first-look pictures of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, which give a glimpse of all the drama that is set to unfold. Check out the images below:

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Storyline

As we stated, the new season is based on Michael Connelly’s book The Gods of Guilt. Season 3 will follow Mickey Haller as he takes on his toughest case yet, which is expected to be emotionally charged and extremely personal. The story kicks off when Mickey receives a text with the California penal code for murder, leading him to discover that the victim is a former client he had helped turn her life around. The season will delve deeper into Mickey’s character, challenging him in new ways.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Cast

The show continues to star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, along with Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea “Andy” Freemann, Elliott Gould as David “Legal” Siegel, Krista Warner as Hayley Haller, Fiona Rene as Gloria Dayton, and Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse.

Additionally, Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Maggie McPherson, who will appear in flashbacks. Four new cast members have joined the show in the new season, including Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner, Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas, John Pirruccello as William Forsythe, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez as Adam Suarez.

