FRIENDS’ charming and eccentric paleontologist, Ross Geller, was never without trouble. However, his propensity to cheat on his relationships has been one specific shortcoming that admirers have brought out over the years. A recent Reddit discussion has rekindled the argument concerning whether Ross’s actions were a one-time occurrence or part of a pattern of behavior.

A fan contended that the series revolved around Ross’s habit of cheating. He brought up the fact that Ross had cheated on Julie, Bonnie, and even his intermittent love interest, Rachel. According to the fan, Ross frequently acts impulsively out of his need to be in a relationship, even if it means betraying his present girlfriend.

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

A different fan offered a variation to the story, asserting that Ross had cheated on Rachel during their famous we were on a break exchange. The fan said that Ross thought ‘being on a break’ meant ‘breaking up,’ and as a result, he and Carol were no longer together. According to this interpretation, Ross’s acts were more deliberate than his admirers had previously believed.

Some supporters of Ross were more understanding than others. They claimed that his actions were inconsistent with who he was at the time or that he was just a product of his circumstances. They made the point that Ross’s habitual cheating was a major weakness that was hard to ignore.

The argument about Ross Geller’s persona is still very much in the spotlight among Friends viewers. Viewers are nonetheless affected by his conduct, regardless of whether he was a serial cheater or just a bad person. There is no denying that Ross’s romantic life was anything but straightforward.

Fans Point Out Ross Geller’s Troubling Relationship Pattern, Sparking Debate Over ‘Serial Cheater’ Label

Do you think Ross Geller was only charming? Rethink your thoughts. The cherished Friends character’s dubious romantic past has become the subject of a contentious discussion due to a recent fan theory.

Supporters have brought attention to Ross’s concerning habit of betraying his partners. Ross’s behavior has drawn criticism, ranging from his affair with Julie to his ‘we were on a break’ episode with Rachel. While some admirers support his persona and assert that his errors were only the product of his imperfect character, others accuse him of being a serial cheater.

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Comment

byu/venom_holic_ from discussion

inhowyoudoin

Friends die-hard fans have been passionately debating the subject. While some feel that Ross intentionally cheated, others think he was just acting in a confused or desperate manner. Friends fans are re-examining the character they thought they knew as a result of the controversy, which has rekindled interest in the show.

Watch FRIENDS on Max and Apple TV.

Must Read: Emily In Paris: From Timothée To Alfie, A Recap Of All The Men In Emily Cooper’s Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News