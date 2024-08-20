Netflix’s rom-com drama Emily in Paris has returned for Season 4, further exploring the romantic entanglements in Emily Cooper’s life. The show began with Emily, a young American who moved to Paris with a long-distance boyfriend from Chicago. However, she soon realized that the long-distance relationship wouldn’t work out for an entire year, and she became single.

Seasons 1-3 of Emily in Paris showcased Emily’s complicated relationships with several men. Despite being secretly in love with Gabriel, she made a pact with Camille not to pursue him, leading to her complex relationship with Alfie in Season 3. The Season 3 finale showed Alfie breaking up with Emily and Camille ending her engagement with Gabriel, hoping that the two might finally get together in Season 4.

Here’s a recap of Emily’s love entanglements so far in Emily in Paris.

Timothée

In Season 1, Episode 8, “Family Affair,” an unexpected twist caught fans off guard, leading to one of the most awkward relationships on the show. When Camille invites Emily to her family’s chateau in Champagne, she excitedly tells Emily that she thinks her brother and Emily would get along great and cannot wait for them to meet. When Emily finally meets her brother, Timothée, the two surprisingly hit it off quickly and end up sleeping together. However, Emily soon learns it is the wrong brother, as Timothée is only 17 years old. Though he is a nice guy, the age gap made the situation disturbing and rather uncomfortable for both the show and the viewers.

Fabien

Fabien’s appearance was short-lived; he made a cameo in Season 1, Episode 3, and it was enough to gross out both viewers and Emily. When Emily attends a party at Mindy’s house to meet new people, she escapes to the terrace for some fresh air. But she’s followed by an attractive French man who starts a conversation, and their chemistry is undeniable. When the pair goes for a walk, they casually switch between French and English in their conversation until Fabien leans in and whispers something graphic and inappropriate into Emily’s ear, leaving her shocked and repulsed. She immediately pulls away and runs off, leaving him behind.

Thomas

In Season 1, Episode 6, Emily meets a French philosophy professor at a restaurant. After a few glasses of wine, she wanted to talk to someone outside of work. Drawn to Thomas’ good looks and feeling lonely, Emily ends up spending the night with him, and they go on a few dates afterward. However, it’s not until Thomas meets Gabriel and Camille that Emily realizes how snobbish he truly is. Given his aloof nature, it’s no wonder he didn’t have much in common with the social media influencer. Moreover, as she realizes Thomas’ arrogance, Emily decides to break things off with him at the premiere of Swan Lake.

Doug

Doug was Emily’s long-term boyfriend from Chicago. In the pilot episode, when Emily rushes from work to meet him at a bar where he’s watching the Cubs game, the two show excitement towards each other. However, viewers are left puzzled when Emily decides to move to Paris for a year without even discussing it with Doug first. Nevertheless, the two promised to give long distance a try, but things didn’t go well when Doug urged Emily to quit her job and move back home. Stunned, Emily responds with a powerful speech about being an independent woman, and the two end up breaking up.

Mathieu Cadault

Mathieu Cadault is the nephew of famed designer Pierre Cadault. When he and Emily first met at Pierre’s showroom, they were taken aback by each other. However, business comes first for both, so they only met for work purposes. It was obvious that Mathieu and Emily were attracted to each other, but Emily was still hung up on Gabriel and wanted to keep things professional with the businessman.

Gabriel

The relationship between Emily and Gabriel has been complicated from the very beginning, but it is clear that they love each other deeply. When they first met, there was instant sexual tension. While Gabriel was flirty with Emily, she was disappointed when she discovered he was actually in a serious relationship with the fashionable and kind Camille. To complicate matters further, Emily unknowingly becomes friends with Camille, leaving her torn between the dilemma of revealing the truth or staying silent.

By the end of Season 3, Emily and Gabriel appear to acknowledge their feelings for each other. But things get more complicated when Camille reveals she’s pregnant. Despite their feelings for each other, the situation between the two remains uncertain.

Alfie

After Gabriel, Emily was going strong with Alfie; however, for her, it was more of a rebound. Though Emily and Alfie met as classmates in a French class, they built a strong connection. Originally, Alfie disliked France, but his aloof personality gradually melted away as he grew closer to Emily. The pair quickly entered into a more stable and satisfying relationship. Alfie was more like Gabriel, bringing charm and romance to the relationship, which genuinely made Emily happy. Unfortunately, things turned sour when Alfie broke up with Emily in the Season 3 finale, concluding that Emily was still in love with Gabriel.

