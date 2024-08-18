Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller and Rachel Green from the hit sitcom Friends have always reigned as the iconic pop culture couple. While the two went through ups and downs on the show, from their initial crush to their infamous break, their romance ultimately led to a happy ending. But what about their real-life chemistry with each other? Now, we have an interesting trivia for you.

Despite their incredible on-screen chemistry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a bit of a star-crossed crush on each other while filming the first season of Friends. During Friends: The Reunion, host James Corden asked if there had been any off-screen romance among the six main cast members. To this, both Aniston and Schwimmer confessed that they had feelings for each other back then.

David Schwimmer admitted, “The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” as Aniston said, “It was reciprocated.” Schwimmer continued revealing, “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.” Meanwhile, Aniston recalled that it all began with their first kiss on television, which happened under the Central Perk door frame in the rain.

She explained a conversation she once had with Schwimmer, where she expressed that it would be disappointing if their first kiss happened on national television. As it turned out, their first kiss did indeed take place on screen, in the coffee shop set of Friends. She shared that they channeled all their genuine feelings for love and admiration for each other into their characters, Ross and Rachel, making their on-screen romance even more authentic.

Adding to this, Courtney Cox admitted that their onscreen chemistry was evident: “That scene in the coffee house, their first kiss, I was watching it the other day, and I was weeping at the end of it. The tension, it was just palpable. It was just perfect.”

On the other hand, Schwimmer admitted that they were amazed that their entire cast and crew didn’t tease them. He reflected on the first or second year of Friends, recalling moments during breaks from rehearsals when he and Aniston would cuddle on the couch. He added, “And I’m thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other?” Matt LeBlanc said, “We knew for sure.” However, Cox pointed out that it was likely for the best that they let their offscreen friendship enhance their on-screen chemistry rather than risk complicating things by dating.

