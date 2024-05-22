Friends actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, passed away in October 2023. Perry’s death shook his family, friends and fans worldwide. The actor died from an accidental ketamine overdose in his jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Now, six months after his death, the Los Angeles Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are investigating the case.

New Investigation in Friends Actor Matthew Perry’s Death

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD officials are trying to find out who sourced ketamine to Matthew Perry. The cops and the DEA are investigating how the Friends actor got so much ketamine in his hands. They are also taking assistance from the US Postal Service to find out if Perry received the drugs through the mail.

Due to the presence of Ketamine in Matthew Perry’s body, he suffered cardiovascular overstimulation and respiration depression. Drowning is the secondary cause of the actor’s death.

Earlier, as reported by TMZ, the officers interviewed several people from Hollywood who battled drug addiction in the past. So far, there’s nothing suspicious, and no arrests have been made.

A few days before Matthew Perry’s death, the Friends star was reportedly undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression. However, the medical examiner clarified that the ketamine infused in the ‘Chandler Bing‘ actor’s body during the treatment couldn’t be the cause of death. The drug from such procedures stays in the body only for three to four hours.

Meanwhile, when Matthew Perry passed away, his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow were devastated. Courteney, who played Monica, Matthew, aka Chandler’s love interest in the sitcom, shared how amazing it was to work with Perry.

On Instagram, Courteney Cox wrote, “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favourites.”

