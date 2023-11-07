The shocking news of Matthew Perry’s untimely passing at the age of 54 has left fans and the entertainment industry in a state of disbelief. The beloved “Friends” star was discovered unresponsive in his hot tub on a Saturday night, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined, pending the results of toxicology tests.

Beyond his fame as Chandler, Perry’s stardom in the 90s and early 2000s was multifaceted. During and after “Friends,” he took on a series of roles in the film industry, from heartwarming romantic comedies like “Fools Rush In” alongside Salma Hayek, to entertaining crime comedies such as “The Whole Nine Yards” with Bruce Willis.

While he may not have reached the cinematic heights of some of his “Friends” co-stars like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, Perry’s body of work is remarkable. In remembrance of his talent, here are seven films featuring Matthew Perry that fans should see to celebrate his legacy.

‘A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon’ (1988)

Before the phenomenon of “Friends,” a young 18-year-old Matthew Perry appeared in his first major film role alongside River Phoenix in the coming-of-age drama “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.” Perry plays Fred Roberts, the affluent best friend of Phoenix’s character. Reflecting on the film, Perry once said, “River was a better actor than me; I was funnier.”

This early work is available to rent or buy on Amazon.

‘Fools Rush In’ (1997)

In his debut foray into film post-Friends, Perry brought to life a New York City executive whose fling with a vivacious photographer (Salma Hayek) leads to an unexpected pregnancy. Despite mixed reviews upon release, the film shines with Perry’s charming and romantic performance.

It can be streamed for free on Tubi or with a Prime subscription.

‘Almost Heroes’ (1998)

Despite its status as a flop, this Christopher Guest-directed comedy, which stars Matthew Perry and the late Chris Farley, is an interesting chapter in Perry’s career. The film parodies the Lewis & Clark expedition, with Perry playing the quintessential straight man to Farley’s unruly character.

It’s available for free streaming on Tubi.

‘Three to Tango’ (1999)

This rom-com features Perry as a heterosexual man mistaken for being gay, leading to a complex romantic entanglement with his boss’s mistress (Neve Campbell). Despite its dated humor, the film captures a moment in time and showcases Perry’s comedic talents.

It’s accessible for free on Tubi.

‘The Whole Nine Yards’ (2000)

In this successful crime-comedy, Matthew Perry stars as a dentist whose life becomes entangled with a hitman (Bruce Willis). The film was popular enough to spawn a sequel.

It is available to rent or buy on various digital platforms like Amazon Prime.

‘Numb’ (2007)

Post-“Friends,” Perry took on a more dramatic role in the indie drama “Numb,” portraying a screenwriter struggling with depersonalization disorder.

Though it’s not available for digital purchase or rent, DVDs are available on Amazon.

’17 Again’ (2009)

Matthew Perry’s last major film role was in this body-swap comedy, where he stars alongside Zac Efron. Perry plays a man who magically gets to relive his youth, transforming into Efron.

The film can be streamed on TNT or TBS with a cable login, or purchased or rented on platforms like Prime Video.

Each film provides a unique perspective on Perry’s range as an actor, ensuring that his memory will continue to live on through the many characters he brought to life.

