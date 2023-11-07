Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood dream who could make anyone go weak in their knees with just her gaze. A crush of numerous Hollywood A-listers, the blue-eyed beauty has been linked to many people during her three-decade-long career in showbiz. But did you know she was once rumored to be dating pop star The Weeknd? However, her kids did not approve of their relationship and wished she patched up with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller. Scroll below for the entire scoop.

Angelina has the kind of fame that most Hollywood celebrities crave to achieve. Her enormous beauty and overall persona add to her popularity, making her one of the most sought-after faces. The actress has had many high-profile relationships in her life, but these days she’s focused on her children. Jolie has previously been married to Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, and Brad Pitt. While she is still on cordial terms with Miller, her tumultuous relationship with Pitt often made it to tabloid headlines, turning into an ugly affair that is only second to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s controversial split. For the unversed, Angie and Brad also share six children, including 22-year-old Maddox, 19-year-old Pax, 18-year-old Zahara, 17-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The couple filed for divorce in 2016.

Amid her scandalous divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie was linked to The Weeknd whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Their dating rumors first surfaced in 2020 after they were photographed attending the same concert; However, their alleged relationship did not grab many eyeballs until May 2021.

Angie, 48, and The Weeknd, 33, reportedly met in Los Angeles in 2020 at a private performance where the ‘Maleficent’ actress arrived with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara. A few days later, Jolie was seen leaving ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller‘s apartment, fueling rumors that the old flames had ignited, but she was spotted with The Weeknd again weeks afterward, leading to new romance rumors. So, this created a tad bit of confusion among Jolie’s fans as to who she was courting. But, according to reports, the actress was interested in both The Weeknd and Miller, but her kid preferred her former husband over the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer.

National Enquirer in its report, claimed that Jolie was interested in Miller and The Weeknd. However, her six children prefer her ex-husband over the latter. Her kids Maddon and Pax went on to say her fling with The Weeknd was creepy.

“Angelina is sensitive to the kids’ feelings but doesn’t try to hide anything from them. So, whenever it’s date night they’re well aware – even though Abel hosts Angie at his place 99 percent of the time. She books a booty call with Abel whenever she has the time,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“Their relationship is creepy and kind of embarrassing to the younger generation,” Maddon and Pax reportedly said.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd, who has previously dated Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and Simi Khadra, later released a song titled “Here We Go… Again,” which is allegedly about Jolie. While Angie’s relationship with the pop star was never confirmed, they have reportedly grown apart now.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Worried About Taylor Swift’s ‘Odd Behavior’ Since Travis Kelce’s Romance? Netizens Brutally Slam The Rare Beauty Owner, “Mind Your Own Business Selena”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News