Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fell in love on the sets of The Rum Diary (2011). It is to be noted that the handsome hunk was then committed to Vanessa Paradis while the Aquaman 2 actress was in a relationship with Tysa van Ree. But looks like their steamy kiss in the film made them realize that the feelings were strong enough to hold onto! Scroll below for all the details.

Depp was head over heels in love with Amber before their relationship witnessed its worst possible downfall. As per several reports, he was allegedly advised against the relationship even by his ‘The Tourist’ co-star, Angelina Jolie, but clearly, he had made up his mind.

Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife Amber Heard during the defamation trial in Virginia. He shared that her attentive, loving, and kind nature attracted him to her. As per a report by People, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor also spoke about how their interactions were limited because they were committed to their respective partners.

Johnny Depp said while testifying in court last year, “That moment, was, it was, it felt like something, it felt like something I should not be feeling. I think there was something in the [film’s] kiss in the shower that was real.”

Many wouldn’t know, but Johnny and Amber bonded over their love for poetry and books. It was their intellect that drew them towards each other. He finally decided to let go of Vanessa Paradis and announced his split in June 2012. Almost one year later, Johnny made his relationship with Amber public, as they were spotted holding hands at a concert. The duo got engaged in 2014 and married a year later.

Within a year of their marital bliss, there was trouble in paradise. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and gained a restraining order against him. There began their battle against “domestic violence” and defamation claims, which was finally settled last year. The high-profile battle turned out to be a massive blow to their careers.

Amber is now living a peaceful life in Spain with her partner Bianca Butti and daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in 2021. On the other hand, Johnny Depp is enjoying his time away from the public eye in the Bahamas.

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen opposite Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2. JD fans have been boycotting the film, and the negative publicity may impact its box office collections.

