Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been sparking romance rumors for quite some time now. The sources close to the couple have provided some interesting insight into their relationship after he was seen accompanying Hadid after a girl’s night out on Saturday. The alleged couple have been keeping things low profile since the time they were first linked. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Gigi spent a gala evening with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes. They looked absolutely stunning, putting their best fashion foot forward. But Cooper joining his rumored love later that night after their dinner was probably one of the biggest highlights of the evening.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance rumors started last month, and now a Page Six source reports that the Hangover star is getting serious about this alleged relationship. The insider claims that they are “getting serious very quickly.” They also revealed that they “are together every day.” As per the source, Cooper is not only smitten by Hadid’s unparalleled beauty but her intellect as well.

Gigi Hadid has been known to voice her opinion without hesitation and has a powerful personality. Bradley Cooper seems to have fallen head over heels over that quality of the supermodel. In a way, they have a similar personal situation as well. They both have a kid from their past relationship and know their priorities.

The report also reveals Cooper and Hadid were spotted leaving a members-only venue on Sunday morning. Before that, they held hands at the Lucille Lortel Theatre while watching a play called Danny and the Deep Blue Sea featuring Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott. Another source reported that a future is possible for the alleged couple if things go smoothly, and the actor, at one point, might want to spend a future with Gigi.

For now, check out Gigi and Bradley’s pictures posted on X from Saturday night:

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Vdfe913sv0 — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 6, 2023

For the unversed, Bradley Cooper was in a relationship with Irina Shayk, and they have a daughter together.

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid was with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, and they’re blessed with a daughter named Khai. Last year, she was linked with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, but things didn’t work out for them. Leo is now with Vittoria Ceretti.

