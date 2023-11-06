Ever since her debut, Emma Stone has carved her path in the industry with her dedication and versatility. From featuring in Amazing Spider-Man as Gwen to donning Cruella and portraying Mia in La La Land, the actress has created an empire of her own. With three Oscar nominations and one win, Emma can surely now claim huge paychecks for her projects.

Today, Emma is celebrating her 35th birthday, and while we are talking about her massive career graph, let’s take a dive into her estimated net worth. Scroll ahead to have a look at her bank balance and owned assets.

For those who don’t know, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Emma Stone has an estimated net worth of $40 million. However, back in 2017, the Easy A actress had $26 million and was termed as one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood by Forbes.

Emma Watson’s Career Graph

From hitting the big screens with the comedy-drama ‘Superbad’ in 2007 to earning her first Oscar nomination for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) in 2014, she saw major ups and downs in her career. But after featuring in La La Land along with Ryan Gosling and getting nominated for her role, and this time, winning the Oscars had turned her fate.

The musical drama had grossed $445.3 million at the global box office. Emma had earned her third nomination for ‘The Favourite’, but she didn’t win that time.

Apart from her professional career, Emma Stone has also been in the news for her personal affair with Andrew Garfield. While everyone wanted them to stay forever, they had something else in their destiny, and soon they parted ways.

Emma Stone’s Brand Endorsements

Emma earns a hefty amount from endorsing luxurious brands, including Revlon and Louis Vuitton. Back in 2017, when Emma Stone was named as the ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, as per Page Six report, she had agreed to the deal for $6 million to $10 million.

Emma Stone’s Possessions

The Amazing Spider-Man actress has a few lavish properties across both coasts, including a $2.3 million abode in Westwood, California, and in Malibu, she has a $3.25 million ranch-style property. On the other hand, she has a building in New York City’s West Village for $2.4 million and another condo worth $3.6 million in the Financial District, as stated in Variety. Not just this, the actress’ recent possession is a four-bedroom traditional-style building in Austin worth $4 million.

Well, we hope Emma Stone continues to build her empire just like this. Happy Birthday!

