Taraja Ramsess, an actor and stuntman known for his work in blockbuster films like Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was only 41, and the horrific crash also killed three of his children, including an 8-week-old daughter. Scroll below for all the details!

The unfortunate incident took place just before midnight on Halloween when Taraja was driving a pickup truck with five of his children. He was on the Interstate in DeKalb County in Georgia when he turned onto an exit ramp, and his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

News of Taraja Ramsess’s tragic passing away was shared by his mother, Akili Ramsess, executive director of the National Press Photographers Association. She took to her Instagram handle and shared in a heartbreaking note, “My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, “Sauce the Boss”, is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries. All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was.”

Taraja Ramsess’s mother continued, “He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can’t believe they’re gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren’s recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”

Kisasi, who was on life support, also passed away, as per a report by WSB-TV News. Akili has shared a string of pictures in memory of Taraja and her three grandchildren. Take a look at it below:

Netizens were left in disbelief and shared tributes for the Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther star.

This is also another huge loss for the Black Panther cast, who earlier lost their lead, Chadwick Boseman, in 2020 after his four-year battle with colon cancer.

May Taraja Ramsess’s soul rest in peace!

