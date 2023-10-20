It’s been almost half a decade since the release of Avengers: Endgame, but the buzz around the Magnum Opus is far from fading even now. The movie, which was a conclusion to over 20 odd films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was shaped as a platter that included everything that the studio stood for and with in the three phases till then. In no time, it became a box office success, with only positive reviews about it and houseful shows for months. But what if we tell you that the studio has initially ruined the portal scene?

Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 and was written and directed by the Russo Brothers. The movie features Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor leading the entire team of Avengers as they all unite to fight Thanos. The scene right before the last battle witnesses Doctor Strange opening portals and all the Avengers walking in.

A new report suggests that Marvel bosses were planning to show that scene at a faster pace without really emphasizing each returning Avenger. Yeah, we know you have already thanked God for making the studio change its mind. Read on to learn everything you should know about the same.

As per ComicBook, Loki season 2, episode 2 director Dan DeLeeuw was the second unit Assistant Director on Avengers: Endgame. He revealed there were different ideas for the portal scene, and one even could have axed the sequence entirely. “There was a version of the cut, the day that we had all the actors together, and it was like this long panning shot across all the actors.” He said. This means every Avenger couldn’t have gotten a special return moment.

Dan DeLeeuw added, “It was the day that everyone was there and it was like this giant, expensive in essentiality you had all the actors there, but it just didn’t play as well as we wanted,” Deleeuw recalled. “And so it was something that I got with pre-viz and Jeff Ford, our editor, and we just said, ‘We have to go with the portals and just you picking who comes out when.’”

“It was just something that for I think originally it was like we knew who survived and when they were coming back, but we needed to slow it down and give the audience a chance to welcome their heroes back. And so it was so interesting in terms of like, ‘Okay, who comes from Titan first? Okay, you get the Guardians and then Star-Lord’s going to show up.’ And then just being in the theater that day, it’s like starting, okay, we got to do Spider-Man last because Spider-Man!. So it was very much crafted to be emotional, and I think it was amazing for all of us that opening weekend, how well the fans responded to it,” the Loki 2 director concluded.

