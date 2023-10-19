The 2016 Captain America: Civil War is one of the greatest Marvel movies out there, especially given it still gets the loudest cheers from fans when they see the iconic airport fight between the superheroes. However, did you know the airport scene almost got scrapped by the producers as they wanted a fight between superheroes and super soldiers. Also, there is a shocking detail concerned with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. Scroll down to know the details.

A new book on Marvel titled ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’ has shed light on how things would have been very different if the Russo Brothers had not stepped up to have their say since the Marvel producers had a different vision. For the unversed, the Marvel book has been penned by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards.

A Twitter post has shared an excerpt from the book which reveals that the MCU in phase three wanted to cut Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man from Captain America: Civil War. The studio apparently wanted a very small role for Tony Stark but Downey clearly had other plans. The book also mentions that the makers pushed for a superheroes vs super soldiers fight at the airport but the Russo brothers wanted a face-off of the superheroes.

The Russo brothers apparently threatened to quit the movie. President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, then intervened to not only stick to the Russo Brothers but also sided Robert Downey Jr to give him a bigger role.

Take a look:

It was reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger called Marvel Chairperson Isaac Perlmutter to try and smooth things over by trying to focus on Black Panther and Captain Marvel. Perlmutter even decided to fire Feige after he sided with the Russos post the latter’s creative differences with the Marvel Creative Committee. Bob Iger later stepped in and moved Marvel under Alan Horn

Social media users were quick to react to the news as one user stated, “I could never have accepted that.” Another fan commented, “The airport fight is the most iconic moment in the MCU.” One user said, “It would’ve ruined the movie.”

The next one tweeted, “Civil War without Iron Man? Lmao.” Another chimed in and said, “Cut iron man from civil war? Glad they didn’t go with that idea.” One person shared, “Producers should leave the creative work to the directors/writers, leave it to the experts in their field of work.”

And, one user concluded, “I’m glad the directors got there way, because it was an amazing scene!”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

