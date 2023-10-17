Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, and Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, sacrificed themselves for their loved ones. The fans are mourning for their beloved superheroes once again, as it is the time when they left us. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha died on 16th October, and Tony died today on 17th October. Even after five years of Avengers: Endgame, the fans are still not over the trauma, and now we are finally on the same timeline.

The MCU started with Iron Man in 2008, and after over a decade of multiple films and countless fantastic actors, everything reached its crescendo with the 2019 magnum opus. The theatres went silent, and there wasn’t a single soul who didn’t shed tears or feel bad about the fate of Tony Stark dying on the battlefield against Thanos.

For the unversed, the events of Avengers: Endgame took place in the future that is in 2023, and now we are finally in the last leg of it as today, on 17th October, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark dies uttering his famous phrase ‘I Am Iron Man’ bringing his character arc to a full circle.

The social media platform X is flooded with emotional tweets praying for their beloved Iron Man’s soul to rest. One of the netizens, “May his fictional soul rest in peace in a fictional heaven.”

Another wrote, “The day marvel also died”. A third user wrote, “This is unforgettable, it makes me cry again” Another netizen said, “I remember leaving the theatre feeling very sad. Reminding myself it’s just a movie.”

Followed by, “He literally saved us,” “RIP 3000 will never forget Iron Man,” “MCU died with him…”

One of X users said, “This date also marks the decline, degradation, and eventual death of the MCU !!! It only goes to show how important it is to have the right ppl aligned with our projects.”

While another wrote, “MCU died with Ironman, that was the main quest, everything else is a side mission”

Check out the posts here:

Tony Stark officially dies today in the MCU October 17, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a5PfNKLrP3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 17, 2023

Tony Stark officially dies today in the MCU May 29, 1970 -October 17, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Qw5DSCQNFW — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 17, 2023

You can rest now, Iron Man; we love you 3000!

Avengers Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and others, is available on Disney+, if you are thinking of reliving the glorious moments.

