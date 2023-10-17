Emilia Clarke's Net Worth Will Make You Scream 'Holy Mother Of Dragons,' From Earning Millions/Episode In GOT To Secret Invasion's Wealthy Income, Numbers Inside!

Emilia Clarke is a renowned British actress who rose to fame with her role in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones. The actress appeared as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, aka Mother Of Dragons. Clarke recently made her fans happier with her MCU debut with Secret Invasion. After appearing in a few popular franchises, let’s look at her net worth in 2023.

Clarke‘s character development and performance in the HBO series was truly remarkable, and she once again shone like a star in the MCU series. The English actress is playing the role of shape-shifting Skrull Gi’ah with superpowers.

Emilia Clarke made her TV debut in 2009 in the soap opera Doctors as a guest star, and her breakthrough in her career came with Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s fantasy novel. She also appeared in big-budgeted films like Solo: A Wars Story, Me Before You, Last Christmas, and more. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Emilia made about $500,000 per episode for appearing in 20 episodes of Game of Thrones for seasons 5 and 6. It adds up to $10 million in total.

From 2017 to 2019, Emilia Clarke received around $1.1 million per episode for the final two seasons of GOT. She made approximately $14 million for the last two seasons only. As per Showbiz Galore, Clarke received a hefty amount of $750,000 for her role as Gi’ah in MCU’s Secret Invasion.

The GOT star purchased a house worth $4.64 million in 2016 in California. She had that house in the rental market with a rent of $25,000 per month in 2018, but in 2020, she listed it for sale at $5 million.

Emilia Clarke also bought a house in Hampstead, London, for £8 million, which is around $97,33,560.

The actress also has a decent collection of cars in her garage, including a Range Rover for her daily use. She also has an Aston Martin, a Mini Cooper, and other vehicles.

Adding up her Game of Thrones earnings, her other income, Emilia Clarke’s net worth, stands at an impressive $20 million.

Emilia Clarke is said to be playing an essential role in the MCU after her gripping debut alongside Samuel L Jackson in Secret Invasion. The series is available to watch on Disney+.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Getting To Know She’s A Feminist Upon Visiting A Psychic, Recalls Doing An ‘Internet Deep Dive’ & She “Really Grasped The Idea…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News