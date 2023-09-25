Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi of Game of Thrones, is a name that needs no introduction; she has become a pop culture icon for her portrayal in the HBO series, which is known for strong performances and graphic n*dity. The actress excelled in the intimate scenes of being nak*d and stuff, but she had her reservations initially and apparently fought with the makers of the show over her n*de scenes. She opened up about the early days once in an interview, and here’s what she had said.

The actress made her MCU debut this year with Secret Invasion, where she played the role of Skrull, who later on gains superpowers and reportedly is the most powerful character in the MCU. The British actress received immense popularity for her GOT role, and she made it so iconic that the channel came back with a completely separate show for the Targaryen House and their fall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Game of Thrones is known for its graphic n*dity, and every season had a lot of it; with Emilia Clarke being no exception, she too had to go nak*d in several scenes. A few years ago, Clarke appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she revealed fighting the makers of the HBO series over her n*de scenes. She said, “I know too much about nud*ty waivers”.

Emilia Clarke, recalling her initial Game of Thrones days, said, “I mean, this way back in the day. So, now things are very, very different, and I’m a lot more savvy about what I’m comfortable with and what I am OK with doing.” She continued, “Like, I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No! Sheet stays up’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’ and I’m like, ‘F**k you.'”

Although she was initially not okay with all the n*dity, she went on to defend it and explained the need for it in a show like Game of Thrones, especially for her character. Emilia Clarke said, “With this character, I’ve had so many people say so many different things to me about the n*dity, specifically about Khaleesi‘s n*dity in the show, and people wouldn’t care if you hadn’t seen her be abused. You wouldn’t f**king care.”

She even revealed how she would cry in the bathroom after and then return on set as if nothing happened, but by the sixth season, Emilia Clarke got comfortable with it as she said, “When I did the last nudity that I did for the show, which was walking through the fire — second time ’round — I was like, ‘I am owning this. This is mine.’ They’ve asked me to do it and, do you know what? I’m f**king game.”

On the work front, Emilia Clarke was last seen on Disney+’s MCU series Secret Invasion as the Skrull daughter of Talos, Gi’ah.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones’ ‘Cersei’ Lena Headey Once Revealed Hollywood’s Nasty Side Of “Casting Directors Watch The Audition Tapes & Say “Who’d You F*ck?” Revealing How Women Are Pressurised & Objectified

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News