Emilia Clarke will be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after making her name in the Game of Thrones franchise. As her series, Secret Invasion is already out, the actress recently revealed that her previous GOT series took inspiration from Marvel Studio’s style of keeping secrets. While keeping a secret is one of the biggest tasks for these entertainment juggernauts, one needs to have skills to keep a secret apart from their acting capabilities.

The HBO hit series had Emilia playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen throughout the eight seasons. While she is stepping into the MCU character, she will join her other GOT co-stars in the universe. Before her, a handful of GOT characters have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and made a name for themselves.

During the promotion of her Secret Invasion series, Emilia Clarke talked about how HBO’s Game of Thrones took notes on how to avoid story leaks from Marvel. Recalling her days while filming the fantasy series, she said, “I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], and they were like, ‘Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.'”

While filming Game of Thrones, the makers wanted to eliminate the use of paper scripts, opting to rather have characters’ lines digitised. It was Peter Dinklage, who is also a member of the MCU as he played the role of Eitri and Emilia Clarke, who wanted it on paper. “So that became, you don’t print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, ‘I need it on paper! I can’t learn my lines without it being on paper!'” added the actress.

Talking about Clarke’s character of Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy show, many fans believe her character arc left much to be desired. While her character died in the final season, she shared emotions as she added, “Was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally,” Clarke said when asked about her feelings on the ending.”

