Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse has been the talk of the town ever since its release. While the movie has been getting praised for its visuals, many applaud its storyline and the way it explores the concept of multiverse. Following the movie’s release, many audience members expressed their frustrations on social media as they could not hear some of the film’s dialogue.

As it became a problem for the audiences and the makers, a new version was ‘sent’ to cinemas with an update. The complaints were mainly targeted at low audio levels during the introduction scene of Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Woman character, Gwen Stacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the new version of the movie is currently running in the theatres, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse editor confirms there are multiple versions of the film currently in theatres. Taking to Twitter, Alliter Andy responded to a fan’s claim, saying, “THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE”. He responded to the tweet, saying, “I was wondering when people might start noticing…”

Check out the tweet by Spider-Man Across The Spiderverse editor below!

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

Many users also pointed out many other differences as the movie was filmed in the theatre, For example, During the scene where Miles’ dad chases The Spot at the beginning. He falls through one of the spots. You either get a scene where he groans and looks around, or you get a quick one-frame reaction on his face.

Other differences according to viewers pic.twitter.com/ZAvNFbyGYY — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 23, 2023

Another scene which has been changed in the MCU animated movie comes from Mumbattan. A user said, “There’s also a difference in the chai tea scene where in one, Miles says no! no.” and in the other, he says “Sorry! I’m sorry”, or smth like that”

With all the acclamation, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse has been dominating the Box Office worldwide and has emerged to be a big hit for the Spiderverse.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Keanu Reeves Had To Shoot S*x Scenes With The ‘Knock Knock’ Director Eli Roth’s Wife While He Watched: “….You Have To Get N*ked & Simulate & Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News