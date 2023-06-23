Keanu Reeves is one of the most desirable actors in the showbiz industry, and there is no denial in that. While the actor is known for his action-packed performances, he is a heartthrob on the screen who has swooned the audience with his good looks. The actor once featured in the 2015 Thriller/Horror flick and was asked to shoot s*x scene with the director’s wife, which the director insisted himself. Read on to find out what happened next!

Along with Keanu, the movie featured Ana de Armas and Lorenza Izzo, as the story revolved around a devoted husband and father who is left home alone for the weekend. Directed by veteran filmmaker Eli Roth, it explored the fact that men can be victims of abuse and coercion; movies similar to Roth’s commonly depict women as the central victims.

Shared about how things were awkward for the actor; he said the director forced him to have s*x onscreen for the movie. Talking about the scene on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Keanu Reeves tried to make light of the embarrassing situation. When asked if he found the scene more uncomfortable than usual, he did admit that he often found adult scenes ‘weird’. “Eli created a great situation of trust and rehearsals, but eventually you have to get n*ked and simulate and do…,” said the actor.

With the help and persuasion of the director, Keanu Reeves was able to film the s*x scene with the director’s wife. “I wasn’t that guy who was like, ‘Hey Eli, your wife is hot’…you know, like every day like,” added the John Wick star. Proving that he is Hollywood’s ultimate nice guy, the actor then expressed his gratitude to the director and producers for his support during the awkward shoot.

As the film was released, along with the audiences, even the director was more than happy to shock audiences with the s*x scene. Let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

