Emilia Clarke became a household name with her performance in the iconic role in Game of Thrones, and not just common people; many celebrities became a fan of hers as well, for example, Channing Tatum. But Tatum and his then-wife Jenna Dewan’s fondness for the show created an embarrassing situation leading Clarke to unintentionally hint at a threes*me with the couple.

The actress, after starring in the award-winning series with a cult follower, has now debuted in another popular franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. Her GOT character Danaerys Targaryen was paired opposite Jason Mamoa’s Khal Drogo in the pilot season, and their pairing hit it off with the fans and Tatum and his wife too, following the trend addressed each other as the on-screen couple did on the show.

The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar how she was overwhelmed to find out Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan address each other the way Khaleesi and Khal do. She said, “I was at a Golden Globes afterparty and Channing f–king Tatum came up to me, and his stunning missus, Jenna Dewan.” She continued, “And they said, ‘We call each other ‘moon of my life’ and ‘my sun and stars’ and all that. And I was like, ‘I cannot contain this. Please, can we all have something s*xual together? You’re both beautiful, even just a hug.'”

Later, Channing Tatum confirmed Emilia Clarke’s version and further explained his point of view from that conversation and his feelings on that matter on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. He recalled, “And I’m just looking at my wife for reaction. Like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know what’s happening. Is this happening? I think this might be happening.'” Tatum revealing Jenna’s reaction to Clarke’s possible threesome idea, said, “She’s just like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s do it!’ And then it never happens.”

Channing Tatum made it known back then that if there was ever a chance for that threes*me with Daenerys Targaryen, aka Emilia Clarke and Jenna Dewan, then he had this whole idea ready on how things would go down. Sharing the fantasy, the Magic Mike actor said, “Oh, come on. What guy in their right mind [wouldn’t be into it]? I would put on some loin cloths and some swords or whatever to make it happen. Look, I’ll go find a dragon if you guys really want me to. Like, I’ll figure it out.” Okay, that’s too much detail!

For the unversed, Channing and Jenna, after staying married for a couple of years, got a divorce around 2018 or 2019, and the couple has a daughter named Everly.

As for Emilia Clarke, she is currently on MCU’s web series, Secret Invasion, which started streaming on Disney+ on 21st June.

