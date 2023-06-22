One should be a better secret keeper in order to work with Marvel Studios apart from being a good actor. The saying can be confirmed in every case, as the actors usually give major spoilers that would ruin the fun. Talking about the same, the MCU newcomer Emilia Clarke shared how keeping secrets for her upcoming Secret Invasion series was much easier than Game of Thrones.

The GOT alum, who played Daenerys Targaryen, has had her own experience of her dealing with leaked spoilers from the hit series. Clarke recently revealed joining Marvel’s show was much easier and made the whole issue much simpler because of her previous gig.

During a conversation on Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table series, GOT alum Emilia Clarke revealed that it was “so much easier” to hide spoilers for Secret Invasion than it was for Game of Thrones. “I’ll tell you what, it’s so much easier now because whenever it comes up or people want to ask, you just get to be like, ‘Dude, Marvel. I can’t say anything.’ That’s just what I kept saying over and over again,” said the actress.

Emilia Clarke went on to say that Marvel‘s tight security protocols had already impacted her before she became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She recalled how she had her first Zoom meeting with Marvel’s security that left her “terrified.” she said, “I was like, ‘I think a man’s going to come and kill me if I say anything.'” Clarke also had to remove her sim cars when she clicked her photo in the character as she wanted to avoid getting tracked by the fans.

Adding about her time from GOT, she said, “I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], and they were like, ‘Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.’ So that became, you don’t print anything.”

As it was tough for Clarke during her days for the GOT, she also revealed that Peter Dinklage also got infuriated about the same. “then there was like Peter Dinklage and me being like, ‘I need it on paper! I can’t learn my lines without it being on paper!'” added the MCU newcomer.

