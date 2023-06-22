Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most iconic and among the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The sitcom has been embroiled in a pool of controversy since many cast members quit and accused the makers of non-payment of dues. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had accused Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment. She now wants a public apology from them. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Jennifer played the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She’d been a part of the show for over a decade but quit on a bitter note. Mistry accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment and claimed he had made advances at her on multiple occasions. Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj are two others who have been accused of similar charges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Asit Kumarr Modi responded to the FIR and accused her of uncordial behaviour on sets, including many fights and inappropriate behaviour with men. Reacting to the same, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwa now wants a public apology from the producers.

Jennifer Mistry told the Times of India, “They have put so many serious and false allegations against me. If I was so problematic why did they tolerate me for so long? Why was I brought back on the show after Dilkush left it. I am saying this from Day 1, I want a public apology from them. Why Sohil contradicted his own statement- firstly, I’m abusive etc, then I am his close friend and helped him in spirituality.”

Things don’t seem to settle anytime soon between Jennifer and team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Reportedly Turned Down A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Spinoff & Co-Star Jennifer Stone Reveals “I’m Not Sure If Sel Even Remembers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News