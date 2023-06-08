Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been mired in controversies for quite some time now. TV’s popular sitcom became the talk of the town ever since Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Roshan Sodhi in the show, accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of se*ual harassment. Jennifer’s courage gave another former actress Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawari courage to come forward to make another set of revelations.

Now in the latest interview, former Roshan Sodhi has revealed that not only the actors even child artistes – Tapu Sena – were tortured on the sets. Tapu Sena included Tapu (Bhavya Gandhi), Pinku (Jheel Mehta), Gogi (Samay Shah), Goli (Kush Shah), and Piku (Azhar Shaikh). Scroll down to read what more she has revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that Tapu Sena was asked to work at night despite their exams in the morning. She further stated that there were instances when these child actors have went to the examination hall directly from the sets. However, she added that they were okay with such treatment.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal told Bollywood Bubble, “Unka issue kya hota tha main padai ka. Kabhi kabhi kia jaata tha, kabhi kabhi mujhe maloom hai baccho ko bohot pareshan kia jaata tha. During exams, jaise humara night shift hota tha, toh bacche bichare night shift mein, night shoot bhi kar rahe hai, baith ke bichare pad rahe hai aur Subah saath baje unke exam bhi hai. So, uske liye kitni baar bache log direct sets se exam dene gaye hai. Baccho ne toh bohot sacrifice kiya hai”

This afternoon we reported that ex-director Malav Rajda stated that after Disha Vakani (Dayaben)’s exit from it became male-centric. Be it Bhide or Jethalal or Popatlal, males were given more screen space than female actors.

For the unversed, Tapu was earlier played by Bhavya Gandhi who was later replaced by Raj Anadkat. Later when Raj exited the show, Nitish Bhulani stepped into his shoes.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Plays In & Out Of TRP Top 10 List, Anupamaa Maintains The Top Spot – Check Out The Full List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News