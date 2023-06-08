Kapil Sharma has literally seen it all in his 17 years of showbiz journey. He’s been at the peak of his career but also has seen the worst days as he battled depression and took a break from the limelight. He’s created the most iconic and successful comedy show on Indian television while also trying his hands on acting. Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur now claims that he charges 5 crores per stage show. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

Kapil began his journey in the comedy world by participating in various comedy shows. He rose to fame after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3. His tremendous hosting skills also landed him award shows and several other gigs. The comedian, along with his co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, amongst others, also travelled to Canada, Sydney and many other international locations for live shows.

Iftikhar Thakur recently appeared on Nadir Ali’s podcast and went all praises for Kapil Sharma. He began, “Kapil is very down to earth. If you speak to him or meet him, you won’t realise he is such a big star. He should have an attitude since he is a star, but he doesn’t. When you meet him, you will feel like he is your childhood friend. He gives a hug and immediately, you are relaxed.”

Asked if he has any idea about how much Kapil Sharma charges for stage shows, Iftikhar Thakur said he must be taking 5 crores/ show. “He can because he is worth it,” the Pakistani comedian added.

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma was recently seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato. It debuted at Toronto International Film Festival and was released in India on 17th March 2023.

